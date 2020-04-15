 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

SPONSORED: April Warehouse Sale Happening Now at Sligo Auto Salvage, Operating by Appointment Only

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

sligo-autoSLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – The April Warehouse Sale is happening now at Sligo Auto Salvage!

Did you know that Sligo Auto Salvage has an entire warehouse full of engines, transmissions, and transfer cases?

Now until the end of April, Sligo Auto Salvage is offering 10% off all in stock used engines, transmissions, and transfer cases.

Give Sligo Auto Salvage a call at 814-745-3300 to get the parts to get you back on the road.

Sligo Auto also offers business to business delivery – ask for details.

They also still have lots of lightly used tires in stock!

Sligo Auto Salvage is doing everything they can to stay open to offer parts and service for those in need at this time.

To help protect their customers and employees, they will be operating by appointment only until further notice.

For parts sales, pick up, or delivery please call 814-745-3300. After hours please call 814-316-5511.

To schedule service or repair please call 814-745-3000. After hours please call 814-316-5511.

sligo auto 2

Check out their website at www.salvage-parts.com or visit their Facebook page.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
