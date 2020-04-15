THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: DuBrook (M and B) Provides Curbside Delivery, Pickup Services!
Wednesday, April 15, 2020 @ 12:04 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – DuBrook is providing delivery for concrete, stone, and block.
DuBrook store locations in Clarion and DuBois will be providing pickup services as well.
Please call ahead to arrange delivery and pickup of all materials.
Contact number for all information is 814-226-8411.
For more information, visit DuBrook’s website here: https://dubrookinc.com/.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.