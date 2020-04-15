Supplies Biggest Hurdle to Drive-Through Testing at UPMC Northwest

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Could a drive-though COVID-19 testing site be coming to UPMC Northwest?

It is a possibility, according to Brian Durniok, President of UPMC Northwest.

Nevertheless, at the April 14, 2020 Venango County Commissioners’ meeting, Durnoik explained there are hurdles that still need to be overcome.

“That’s something we’d like to do,” Durniok said.

Durniok explained that one of the challenges right now is related to supplies for outpatient testing.

“As you know, I think we’ve all seen and experienced personally, a shortage of everything from toilet paper to paper towels to hand sanitizer. Right now, one of the things that’s in short supply is the nasal swabs.

“You’ve probably seen that Governor Wolf is actually asking hospitals and providers across the country to provide updates on supplies and information. Really, the vendors are being asked to direct supplies to those areas that are having the greatest, most emerging needs.

“So, with that in mind, swabs are a little bit in short supply. Once the supply chain catches up, our intention is to open up an outpatient collection center here locally. We’ve already got the location in mind, and we’ve worked through some of the protocols. We just want to make sure once we open, we’re able to be open, and we have the necessarily necessary supplies to do that. That is something that, yes, we are planning on doing in the future. More to come.”

Durniok said even when a site is opened, it won’t be a walk-in location.

“It would not be a walk-in clinic,” Durniok said. “It would still be something that would be monitored and prescribed by physicians. So, if a patient thought that they were having symptoms of COVID-19, they would call their primary care physician, explain why they felt that they needed to be tested, and the primary care physician would write a prescription and then the test would occur. But, that’s something, yes, that we are planning on doing in the future. More to come.”

While drive-thru testing isn’t taking place at UPMC Northwest, the hospital has set up a special unit in the hospital to test for COVID-19.

“It is designed for any patients that potentially would have COVID-19 or would have symptoms of COVID-19,” Durniok said. “The testing for COVID-19 takes roughly 24 to 36 hours, and that testing is done with a nasal swab. Those test results are sent to Quest Labs in Pittsburgh, and we typically get them back within 24 hours. Then, we know if the patient has the common flu or if they could be potentially positive for COVID-19.”

Durniok said the unit is specifically designed for that patient population or those who could be under the suspicion of potentially having COVID-19.

“The reason that’s important is it keeps again the transmission or possible transmission of COVID-19 away from other people,” Durniok said. “The unit is set up so it has a special negative air pressure. What that means is the air is pulled through a HEPA filtration device in that unit. While we’re waiting for the results back on patients, the air is purified.

“Then, any patients or any of our employees who would deal with those patients are also then appropriately protected in gowns and wear specialized hoods with actual portable HEPA filtration devices on it to keep our employees safe as well.”

