Tammy Ann Hall, 45, of Oil City, died on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at her residence, following a lengthy illness.

She was born on October 8, 1974; a daughter of Mary Beth (Renninger) Daubenspeck of Oil City and the late Carl R. Daubenspeck.

Tammy was a 1993 graduate of Cranberry High School. She then attended Gannon University in Erie to study psychology. She was an active volunteer with the Oil City High School and YMCA swim teams.

Tammy was an avid reader. She also enjoyed puzzles, shopping, and attending craft shows.

She worked for the County of Venango in the payroll office for many years; and was currently employed in the business office at the Oil City School District.

Tammy was married in Franklin on June 1, 2001 to Brian Hall, and he survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Morgan Hall and Jordan Hall, of Oil City; her mother, Mary Beth Daubenspeck of Oil City; her brother, Chris Daubenspeck and his wife Shannon of Fryburg; and her sister, Amanda Dornberger and her husband Jacob and their son Declan, of Oil City. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Carl R. Daubenspeck; a brother, Daniel Daubenspeck; and her grandparents.

Due to the current health crisis, the family will be holding a private viewing. A private graveside service and interment will be in the Tylersburg Cemetery in Clarion County. A public memorial celebration will be planned and held at a later date, and those details will be announced when they are available.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

