Teen Rolls Jeep in Eldred Township

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Brookville teen rolled a Jeep onto its side in a crash in Eldred Township.

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 1:50 p.m. on March 30, a one-vehicle crash occurred on Moore Bridge Road in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

Police say a known 17-year-old Brookville male was traveling west on Moore Bridge Road, around a curve to the right. His 1997 Jeep Wrangler left the roadway, struck an embankment, and then traveled up the embankment approximately four feet and overturned onto its left side into the westbound lane of the roadway.

The teen was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was charged with a speed violation.

Mike McCool Enterprises assisted at the scene.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

