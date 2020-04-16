Man Injured in One-Vehicle Crash After Falling Asleep at the Wheel on Route 28

SUMMERVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A man was transported to Penn Highlands Brookville following a crash in Summerville Borough on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, around 4:53 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, a one-vehicle crash occurred on Harrison Street/State Route 28 at its intersection with Carrier Street Extension in Summerville Borough, Jefferson County.

Police say 87-year-old Joseph B. Boyer, of Summerville, was operating a 2006 Toyota Camry, traveling south on State Route 28 when he fell asleep at the wheel and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then crossed the center line and struck the guide rails.

Boyer suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital by Summerville Volunteer Firemen’s Association.

He was not using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Leadbetter Towing.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.