Commissioners Approve Resolutions, Contracts, and Letters of Support

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan, and Ed Heasley were busy at their Tuesday morning Zoom meeting approving resolutions, letters of support, contracts, and personnel actions.

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) revision requests were approved from Clarion Borough. Clarion Borough is an entitlement community for CDBG grants administered through Clarion County. The borough is requesting the previously approved 2016 community park renovation improvement activity be moved to the 2018 budget and the 2016 Main Street improvements activity moved to the 2016 budget period.

The 2016 projects would include the completion of new light poles on Main Street and could be completed this year for the grant. The original 2016 park project included $76,605.00, and the 2018 project totaled $82,717.00.

– Approved Resolution #4 of 2020 – Temporary Burn Ban. The resolution does not immediately institute a burn ban but allows the Commissioners to institute a ban when warranted.

– Approved Resolution #5 of 2020 – Clarion River Access Management Plan – DCNR grant application. A letter of support was also approved for the DCNR grant application for Community Conservation Project. David Higbee, of Delta Development, is coordinating the grant application.

– A contract amendment was approved on behalf of Mental Health with SAM, Inc. for blended case management with the term of July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020. The amendment would include an increase of $25,000.00 to a total of $145,000.00 with a county match of 10 percent.

– A letter of support for the Allegheny River Trail in Clarion County Inc. application for a DCNR grant to purchase the Hunt Brothers site on the North End of the Route 58 bridge in Foxburg was approved. Plans call for a bike trailhead to be established with the purchase of the property. The Allegheny River Trail connects with the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail.

– A contract on behalf of Public Safety was approved with Tower Unlimited Services for engineering services for the Farmington Township 9-1-1 tower at a cost of $2,250.00. The site is a possible tower location in the future.

– A contract on behalf of Public Safety was also approved with Centre Communications to replace the Knox 9-1-1 tower antenna and upgrade its mounting structure. The cost is $12,020.00 plus $19,153.95 for installation.

– A contract on behalf of Public Safety with Centre Communications was approved to upgrade the Rimersburg 9-1-1 tower site’s mounting structure. The cost is $17,129.16.

Personnel actions included the following:

Public Safety: New Hire – Jessica Burris to fill the vacant position of Full Time Dispatcher Trainee. Full time, non-exempt, 36/48 hours/week. Effective Date: 4/27/2020. Salary: $12.00/hour

Public Safety: Promotion. Gabe Troup to fill the vacant position of 9-1-1 Supervisor. Full time, non-exempt, 36/48 hours/week. Salary: $16.96/hour. Effective Date: 3/21/2020.

Courts: Rachel Kundick is due to receive an annual 2.5% pay raise after completion of the probation period. Salary: $13.93/hour. Effective Date: 3/4/2020.

Announcements:

A Work Session will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. via phone conference.

A Commissioner/Salary/Retirement Board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. via phone conference.

A Planning Commission Meeting that was scheduled for April 15 is canceled.

