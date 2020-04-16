A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Snow showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 27. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday – A chance of snow before 10am, then rain and snow between 10am and 1pm, then rain after 1pm. High near 43. Light south wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night – Rain before 11pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 11pm and 2am, then a slight chance of snow after 2am. Low around 29. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Sunday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

