Albert Edward Waine, Jr., 83, of Tidioute, PA passed away peacefully Easter Sunday at St. Vincent Health Center in Erie.

He was born in Kittanning, PA on January 20, 1937 a son of the late Alberta Gamble and Albert Edward Waine, Sr.

He was a graduate of Kittanning High school, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps where he was honorably discharged as a Sergeant, and work for Sears as a repairman for over 30 years. Al was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Tionesta and the American Legion in Tidioute. As a member of the Tidioute Bucktails Gun Club, he participated in the mentorship program. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. His family and friends will fondly remember Al for his great sense of humor and hearty laugh, for being able to fix almost anything, and his willingness to help others.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years Janet Airgood Waine, and a sister Kathleen Martz, brothers-in-law Donald Steffey and Gerald Campbell, and sister-in-law Joan Carney.

He is survived by his two daughters: Elizabeth “Beth” Jeck and her husband Robert of Kissimmee, FL, and Susan E. Waine of Clermont, FL; a nephew Stephen Martz and a niece Lorene McGuire, sisters-in-law Nancy Airgood Steffey and Jean Airgood Campbell, brother-in-law Patrick Carney, as well as several cousins, great nieces and nephews, and his beloved Brittany Spaniel, Kate (who already has a new home).

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St. Girard.

Memorials may be made to the Tidioute Area Volunteer Fire Dept., 224 Main St., Tidioute, PA 16351 or National Brittany Rescue and Adoption Network at NBRAN.org, or any local animal rescue.

Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

