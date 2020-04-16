Alumni Update: Brady Kingston, Venango Catholic – Pitt-Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Pa. (D9Sports) – Pitt-Greensburg this week gave a senior shoutout to Venango Catholic graduate Brady Kingston.

Kingston was a four-year member of the basketball team and appeared in 98 of 100 games in his career, including 51 over the last two seasons.

This past year, Kingston averaged 6.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per game while helping UPG go 20-6 overall and 16-4 in the AMCC.

Kingston, who is from Tionesta and is the son of Forest Area Commissioner Mark Kingston and his wife, Lisa, scored 544 career points in college after recording 1,094 in high school.

