Ann L. Cratty, 83, of Oil City, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born December 29, 1936 in Erie, she was the daughter of the late Charles J. and Maxine Thomas Harman.

Ann worked for more than 25 years as a registered nurse at Polk Center.

Mrs. Cratty enjoyed camping at Kibbe’s Island and made many close friends there over the years. She loved gardening, was a talented artist, and was a very good cook.

She attended the First Presbyterian Church in Oil City.

On September 21, 1957, she was married to Ronald E. Cratty, who preceded her in death on March 14, 2018.

Surviving are a son, Mark Cratty and his wife Angela of Oil City; a daughter, Lisa Thompson and her husband Rob of Oil City; three grandchildren, Sean and Seth Thompson and Hanna Cratty, all of Oil City; and a life-long friend, Judy Slater of Tippery.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Harman.

Due to the current circumstances with COVID-19, visitation and funeral services will be private.

Interment will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.

The family requests memorials be made to the UPMC Northwest Hillman Cancer Center at https://hillmanresearch.upmc.edu/giving/, or to the Venango County Humane Society at 286 S. Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.