Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Homemade Cherry Crisp

Thursday, April 16, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Serve this delicious dessert with a scoop of ice cream!

Homemade Cherry Crisp

Ingredients

1 – 21 oz. can cherry pie filling
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
1/3 cup cold butter, cubed
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
Vanilla ice cream

Directions

~Combine the pie filling and lemon juice in an ungreased 1-1/2-qt. microwave-safe dish; set aside.

~In a small bowl, combine flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, and allspice; cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add walnuts. Sprinkle over filling.

~Microwave, uncovered, on high until bubbly, three to four minutes.

~Serve warm with ice cream.


