Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Homemade Cherry Crisp

Serve this delicious dessert with a scoop of ice cream!

Homemade Cherry Crisp

Ingredients

1 – 21 oz. can cherry pie filling

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

1/3 cup cold butter, cubed

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

Vanilla ice cream

Directions

~Combine the pie filling and lemon juice in an ungreased 1-1/2-qt. microwave-safe dish; set aside.

~In a small bowl, combine flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, and allspice; cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add walnuts. Sprinkle over filling.

~Microwave, uncovered, on high until bubbly, three to four minutes.

~Serve warm with ice cream.

