SPONSORED: There Is Something for Everyone on Wing Night at Vince’s Tavern!
LEEPER, Pa. (EYT) – Vince’s Tavern has 13 sauces to choose from on Wing Night takeouts at Vince’s Tavern – every Thursday!
WING NIGHT THURSDAYS AT VINCE’S TAVERN
The restaurant is open for takeout only from 11:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
6 Whole Wings: $9.95
10 Whole Wings: $16.95
20 Whole Wings: $34.95
Dry Rubs
– Ranch
– Cajun
– Sour Cream and Onion
– Season Salt
– Buffalo
– Fajita
Wet Sauces
– Hot
– Mild
– BBQ
– Ranch
– Hot Ranch
– Honey Mustard
– Harry’s Sweet and Sassy
– Garlic Butter
– Garlic Butter Parm
– Hot Garlic
– Hot Garlic Parm
– Hot BBQ
– Honey BBQ
Call 814-744-9960 to place your order.
It is also noted that the staff is taking every step to keep everything sanitized with regulation guidelines.
Vince’s Tavern is located at 31729 Route 66, Leeper, PA 16233.
For more information, visit Vince’s Tavern Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/vincestavern/
