Harry Clay “Blake” Hetrick, 84, of Corsica, PA, passed away in his home on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Blake was born on September 15, 1935, to the late David and Florence (Lingenfelter) Hetrick in Coolspring, PA.

He attended school within the Punxsutawney School District.

Blake married Marjorie Ellen Michael on June 18, 1955 in Brookville, PA; Marjorie preceded him in passing on October 12, 2015.

He had a long career in the coal industry where he worked at Stahlman’s Coal Company, C&K Coal Company, and Energy Resources.

He was a long-time member of the Brookville Evangelical United Methodist Church.

Blake is survived by two sons; Timothy (Carol) Hetrick of Fredericksburg, VA; Derry (Holly) Hetrick of Clarion, PA; two daughters; Cindy (Gary) Evans of Brookville, PA; Penny Hetrick of Bradenton, FL; nine grandchildren; David and Jonathan Hetrick of VA; Aaron Evans of Erie, PA; Christy Steed; Matthew, Jeremy and Erica Hetrick of PA; Juan Pablo and Tomas Isaza of Colombia; eleven great grandchildren; Lily, Noah, and Emma Hetrick of VA; Bryce and Easton Hetrick of VA; Gwendolyn, Cassandra, and Gabriel of PA; Tensley and Easton Hetrick of PA; Helena Isaza of Colombia; one brother; Fred Hetrick of Erie, PA; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents Blake was preceded in passing by one grandson; Ryan Scott Evans; two sisters; Zelma Simpson; Dorie Long; and eight brothers; Wayne, Ronald, Arnie, David, Clark, Raymond, Eugene, and Walter.

A private family viewing will take place followed by a private service which will be broadcast as a live stream from the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville PA, 15825.

The broadcast will start on Friday, April 17, 2020, at 10:45am.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Chuck Jack.

Interment will take place at Saint John’s Cemetery (Windy Hill), Jefferson Co., PA.

Those who would like to receive a memorial folder/prayer card are invited to call the funeral home at 814-849-7375, leaving their name and address with the answering service.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

The live broadcast may be viewed by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/27595 into your web browser.

A celebration of life in memory of Blake will take place at a later date.

