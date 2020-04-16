Joyce Dunlap, 54, of Franklin passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver.

Born in Franklin on October 11, 1965 she was a daughter of the late David H. Ace Sr. and Rose M. Stanley Ace.

Joyce enjoyed crafts, ceramics and playing her video games.

Surviving are her two siblings; David H. Ace Jr. and his wife Patty of Franklin and Karen S. Winters and her husband Randy Sr. Of Meadville; two aunts, Rita L. Beatty of Franklin and Patricia Lawson and husband Raymond of OH; an uncle, John W. Stanley and his wife Karen of Franklin; six nieces and nephews, Nathaniel Flinchbaugh, Justin Flinchbaugh, Kayla Flinchbaugh, Jodi Winters, Johnny Winters, and Randy Winters Jr. and her fiancé Kenneth Whiteman.

Additionally surviving are four great-nieces and great nephews; Owen, Evan, Brooke and Alexandria and several cousins.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two uncles and an aunt, Robert Stanley Sr., Thomas Stanley and Mary Exley.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic the family will hold private family services. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date once gathering restrictions are lifted.

Burial will be in Franklin Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Memorial donations may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main St. Seneca, PA 16346.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

