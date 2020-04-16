One New Coronavirus Case Reported in Clarion County, Two New Cases in Forest County; State Total Nears 28,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Thursday, April 16, 2020, 1,245 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, including one new case in Clarion County and two in Forest County, bringing the statewide total to 27,735. The death toll has reached 707.

There are 113,735 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

4/16/20 – 1,245

4/15/20 – 1,145

4/14/20 – 1,146

4/13/20 – 1,366

4/12/20 – 1,178

4/11/20 – 1,676

4/10/20 – 1,751



Local Region

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total

Deaths Armstrong 29 3 32 1 Butler 150 4 154 5 Clarion 16 1 17 Clearfield 9 0 9 Crawford 16 0 16 Elk 2 0 2 Forest 5 2 7 Indiana 43 1 44 2 Jefferson 2 0 2 McKean 4 0 4 Mercer 47 3 50 Venango 6 0 6 Warren 1 0 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Number of Cases Deaths Adams 67 1 Allegheny 925 38 Armstrong 32 1 Beaver 168 14 Bedford 11 1 Berks 1,419 31 Blair 13 Bradford 19 Bucks 1,407 56 Butler 154 5 Cambria 14 1 Cameron 1 Carbon 113 6 Centre 73 Chester 699 28 Clarion 17 Clearfield 9 Clinton 8 Columbia 146 3 Crawford 16 Cumberland 137 4 Dauphin 287 7 Delaware 1,999 69 Elk 2 Erie 46 Fayette 60 3 Forest 7 Franklin 80 Fulton 2 Greene 24 Huntingdon 12 Indiana 44 2 Jefferson 2 Juniata 56 Lackawanna 559 28 Lancaster 970 33 Lawrence 55 5 Lebanon 380 2 Lehigh 1,999 28 Luzerne 1,611 28 Lycoming 30 McKean 4 Mercer 50 Mifflin 15 Monroe 898 29 Montgomery 2,544 89 Montour 48 Northampton 1,296 25 Northumberland 60 Perry 17 1 Philadelphia 7,684 134 Pike 276 7 Potter 4 Schuylkill 236 4 Snyder 24 1 Somerset 14 Sullivan 1 Susquehanna 49 1 Tioga 13 1 Union 25 Venango 6 Warren 1 Washington 73 1 Wayne 77 2 Westmoreland 240 13 Wyoming 14 1 York 393 4

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 6% 25-49 40% 50-64 29%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalizations by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 < 1% 19-24 1% 25-49 19% 50-64 29%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding





More data is available here.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions since noon, April 15, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· Signed an order providing worker safety measures.

· Announced a task force to address health disparity.

· Provided tax relief for those affected by COVID-19.

· Urged USDA support of vital PA agriculture sectors.

· Announced waiver for businesses on prepayment of sales tax.

· Thanked Pennsylvanians for sacrifices made during COVID-19.

· Announced participation in multi-state council to plan for re-opening state.

· PA National Guard Supporting Communities Combatig COVID-19

· Wolf Issues Order to Release Up to 1,800 PA Inmates During Pandemic

· Wolf Announces $450 Million Hospital Emergency Loan Program

· PA Begins Implementing New Federal Unemployment Benefits; Eligible Claimants Get Extra $600 Starting Next Week

· Extended the inmate visitation suspension and the use of enhanced employee screenings indefinitely at all state-run correctional facilities.

· Announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.

· Signed order to provide targeted PPE and supplies to health care facilities.

· Ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor of all COVID-19 victims.

· Joined community leaders in call to end COVID-19-related discrimination.

· Stressed the need for community volunteerism.

· Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings·

· Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public·

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

