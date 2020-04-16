 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

One New Coronavirus Case Reported in Clarion County, Two New Cases in Forest County; State Total Nears 28,000

Thursday, April 16, 2020 @ 12:04 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Thursday, April 16, 2020, 1,245 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, including one new case in Clarion County and two in Forest County, bringing the statewide total to 27,735. The death toll has reached 707.

There are 113,735 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

4/16/20 – 1,245
4/15/20 – 1,145
4/14/20 – 1,146
4/13/20 – 1,366
4/12/20 – 1,178
4/11/20 – 1,676
4/10/20 – 1,751


Local Region

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total
Deaths
Armstrong 29 3 32 1
Butler 150 4 154 5
Clarion 16 1 17
Clearfield 9 0 9
Crawford 16 0 16
Elk 2 0 2
Forest 5 2 7
Indiana 43 1 44 2
Jefferson 2 0 2
McKean 4 0 4
Mercer 47 3 50
Venango 6 0 6
Warren 1 0 1

County Case Counts to Date

 

County Number of Cases  Deaths 
Adams 67 1
Allegheny 925 38
Armstrong 32 1
Beaver 168 14
Bedford 11 1
Berks 1,419 31
Blair 13
Bradford 19
Bucks 1,407 56
Butler 154 5
Cambria 14 1
Cameron 1
Carbon 113 6
Centre 73
Chester 699 28
Clarion 17
Clearfield 9
Clinton 8
Columbia 146 3
Crawford 16
Cumberland 137 4
Dauphin 287 7
Delaware 1,999 69
Elk 2
Erie 46
Fayette 60 3
Forest 7
Franklin 80
Fulton 2
Greene 24
Huntingdon 12
Indiana 44 2
Jefferson 2
Juniata 56
Lackawanna 559 28
Lancaster 970 33
Lawrence 55 5
Lebanon 380 2
Lehigh 1,999 28
Luzerne 1,611 28
Lycoming 30
McKean 4
Mercer 50
Mifflin 15
Monroe 898 29
Montgomery 2,544 89
Montour 48
Northampton 1,296 25
Northumberland 60
Perry 17 1
Philadelphia 7,684 134
Pike 276 7
Potter 4
Schuylkill 236 4
Snyder 24 1
Somerset 14
Sullivan 1
Susquehanna 49 1
Tioga 13 1
Union 25
Venango 6
Warren 1
Washington 73 1
Wayne 77 2
Westmoreland 240 13
Wyoming 14 1
York 393 4

 

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 1%
19-24 6%
25-49 40%
50-64 29%
65+ 23%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalizations by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 < 1%
19-24 1%
25-49 19%
50-64 29%
65+ 51%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

More data is available here.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions since noon, April 15, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· Signed an order providing worker safety measures.

· Announced a task force to address health disparity.

· Provided tax relief for those affected by COVID-19.

· Urged USDA support of vital PA agriculture sectors.

· Announced waiver for businesses on prepayment of sales tax.

· Thanked Pennsylvanians for sacrifices made during COVID-19.

· Announced participation in multi-state council to plan for re-opening state.

· PA National Guard Supporting Communities Combatig COVID-19

· Wolf Issues Order to Release Up to 1,800 PA Inmates During Pandemic

· Wolf Announces $450 Million Hospital Emergency Loan Program

· PA Begins Implementing New Federal Unemployment Benefits; Eligible Claimants Get Extra $600 Starting Next Week

· Extended the inmate visitation suspension and the use of enhanced employee screenings indefinitely at all state-run correctional facilities.

· Announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.

· Signed order to provide targeted PPE and supplies to health care facilities.

· Ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor of all COVID-19 victims.

· Joined community leaders in call to end COVID-19-related discrimination.

· Stressed the need for community volunteerism.

· Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings·

· Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public·

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.