 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Rimersburg Woman Escapes Injury in Rollover Crash

Thursday, April 16, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police-night2TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Rimersburg woman escaped injury in a rollover crash that occurred on State Route 68 late Tuesday night.

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 10:56 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 39-year-old Amber N. Jewell, of Rimersburg, was traveling north on Route 68, near its intersection with Huey Road in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Jewell failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the roadway, and her 2009 Kia Sportage exited the right side of the roadway. The vehicle traveled approximately 150 feet before overturning and coming to a final rest.

Jewell was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Southern Clarion County Ambulance assisted at the scene.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.