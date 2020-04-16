Rimersburg Woman Rolls SUV on Route 68

TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Rimersburg woman escaped injury in a rollover crash that occurred on State Route 68 late Tuesday night.

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 10:56 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 39-year-old Amber N. Jewell, of Rimersburg, was traveling north on Route 68, near its intersection with Huey Road in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Jewell failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the roadway, and her 2009 Kia Sportage exited the right side of the roadway. The vehicle traveled approximately 150 feet before overturning and coming to a final rest.

Jewell was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Southern Clarion County Ambulance assisted at the scene.

