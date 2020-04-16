THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: New Menu, Daily School Lunches Available at The Allegheny Grille
Thursday, April 16, 2020 @ 12:04 AM
FOXBURG, Pa. – The Allegheny Grille has added some new options to their takeout menu!
The restaurant is open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for takeout, curbside and delivery within 15 miles!
Free Kid’s Meals from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Follow their facebook page for daily meals.
Call ahead at 724-659-5701 to place your order!
The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.