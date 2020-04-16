State Police Calls: Debit Card Theft, DUI Arrest, Scattering Rubbish

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Theft in Clarion Township

According to police, between 8:00 a.m. on February 6 and 4:00 p.m. on March 26, a known individual was using two coworkers’ debit/credit cards to purchase items without their consent.

The victims are listed as a 49-year-old Clarion woman and a 49-year-old Creekside woman.

The name of the suspect was not released.

DUI in Monroe Township

Around 9:14 p.m. on March 31, Clarion-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2010 Nissan Sentra on Interstate 80 in Monroe Township for a traffic violation.

Police say the driver of the vehicle displayed signs of impairment, and after field sobriety testing, the driver was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to Clarion Hospital Emergency Room for chemical testing.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name of the driver was not released.

Scattering Rubbish in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police investigated a scattering rubbish incident that occurred on Rehobeth Church Road in Clarion Township sometime between April 1 and April 15.

Police say the individual involved was identified as a 49-year-old Strattanville woman.

The known woman was cited, according to police.

The name of the woman was not released.

Clarion-based State Police released the above reports on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.