Stray Bullet Strikes Mayport Residence

RINGGOLD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an incident in which a stray bullet struck a house in Ringgold Township.

Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a location on Reed Road in Ringgold Township, Jefferson County, around 2:12 p.m. on April 12 for a report of a bullet coming through the roof of a known 39-year-old Mayport woman’s house.

Police say it is unknown where the bullet came from, and the victim reported she heard shooting off in the distance around 1:00 a.m.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.