 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Stray Bullet Strikes Mayport Residence

Thursday, April 16, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police - new 6/17/2019RINGGOLD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an incident in which a stray bullet struck a house in Ringgold Township.

Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a location on Reed Road in Ringgold Township, Jefferson County, around 2:12 p.m. on April 12 for a report of a bullet coming through the roof of a known 39-year-old Mayport woman’s house.

Police say it is unknown where the bullet came from, and the victim reported she heard shooting off in the distance around 1:00 a.m.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.