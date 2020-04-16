BREAKING NEWS: Using the Cover of COVID-19, Union School Board Votes to Close Rimersburg Elementary School Permanently

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Using the cover of COVID-19, the Union School Board, in a virtual meeting Thursday, April 16, went ahead with the controversial closing of Rimersburg Elementary School.

The 7-2 vote means that starting with the 2020-21 school year, third through fifth graders will go to Sligo Elementary School joining kindergarten through second graders already at the school while sixth graders will be joining the seventh through 12th graders at the Union Junior/Senior High School.

Voting to close Rimersburg Elementary School were School Board President Brenda Brinker, Vice-President Jeff Shirey, Jeff Kriebel, Brade Guntrum, Mark Rummel, Adam Vogle and John Creese.

Voting against closing Rimersburg Elementary School were Tressa Smith and Shelly Atzeni.

“I think that we have a very unique opportunity with schools being closed for the rest of the year to go ahead and continue on with closing the Rimersburg Elementary School,” Creese said. “This will give us a couple of months to jump on getting ready for the move and putting it all together. I think it is a really unique opportunity one that we may not get again if we held up for a few years. Students have been really disrupted already by COVID-19 so why not just put it all together. Let’s move, let’s be done, let’s move on.”

A number of school board members said they agreed with Creese’s thoughts on this being a good time to close Rimersburg Elementary School by voicing opinions all at the same time.

At the start of the meeting, an e-mail was read from high school teacher Lisa Hummel expressing her concerns about sixth graders moving up to the high school.

“The maturity levels of our middle junior high students I feel necessitates the need to keep sixth-grader students separated from students in a high-school setting,” Hummel, who is the band director at the Junior/Senior High School and who has been with the district over 25 years, wrote.

Superintendent John Kimmel said that was something the district addressed in its plan in December as far a limiting as much contact between the sixth-grade students and the older students.

“We are going to try to keep them on a unique schedule as far as transitions and also being escorted to the cafeteria and kept separate from the other students as well,” Kimmel said.

After the vote was taken, elementary school teacher Jake Weckerly expressed his displeasure of the closing of the school.

“I am very disappointed in the decision to close Rimersburg Elementary,” Weckerly said. “But you have heard my thoughts on that before.”

Prior to the vote being taken, Brinker said a concern with the state budget was also something the board should take into consideration.

“I’m really concerned about the funding we will get because we are so heavily reliant on state funding,” Brinker said. “I do think as we go forward, taking this action now will help tremendously in that regard as well.”

Kimmel said no teachers will be furloughed by the closing of Rimersburg Elementary School, although some positions may be lost through attrition and not replaced.

It is possible some other staff members could lose their jobs.

“That’s something that we’re gonna have to explore as far as staff that would be needed for the two remaining buildings,” Kimmel said “We’re not looking at furloughing anybody within that particular (teacher) classification. However, when looking at some of the other classifications, it is a possibility.”

Kimmel said the district will start putting together a plan Friday and at the beginning of next week to figure out the new assignments of the teachers.

“Something that we had discussed today was contacting teachers and having them come in, just the ones that would be moving, on a very limited basis to start packing up some of their belongings and then between that point, and the end of the students being dismissed on June 3, we would then have our custodial staff moving those items to their new locations,” Kimmel said. “Then between June 4 and June 23, we would then be able to give some time to the teachers to set up their new rooms, and if they want to come in on their own through July and August as long as we are allowed in the buildings.”

The district must still get formal approval from the Commonwealth, but Kimmel made it sound like that is a formality.

“I think that it is generally just that the reconfiguration is the biggest part of that request,” Kimmel said. “They want to know that how ever we’re going to reconfigure the students into different buildings that it’s going to be beneficial for the district.”

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.