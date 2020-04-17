Sheriff Munsee Seeking Reasons for Position Elimination; Work Continues With Reduced Staff

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Sheriff Rex Munsee and Treasurer Tom McConnell are still looking for an answer as to why the Sheriff’s Department was singled out for the lone position termination from the Sheriff’s Department by the Clarion County Commissioners.

Munsee and McConnell pressed the commissioners at their regular Tuesday meeting of the Salary Board. Commissioners have furloughed several employees due to the Coronavirus, but have not eliminated any positions except for the Sheriff’s Office.

A Salary Board agenda item called for the elimination of two deputy Sheriff positions, but the motion was tabled and another motion approved the elimination of one position. An agreement was reached to meet and develop possible solutions before the next Salary Board meeting on April 29.

“I don’t know why they selected that position for termination, and I don’t think we received an answer why they proposed it,” said Munsee in a Thursday interview with exploreClarion.com.

“I think we have been doing our part in looking at staffing. I already furloughed the one position along with five part-time deputy sheriffs and if they would go ahead and eliminate two more full-time positions, we would be hard-pressed to complete the duties of the office.”

“I’m hoping it could be worked out, and we will be able to keep the two furloughed officers when things get back to normal. I can call them back and call some of my part-timers.”

Commissioner Wayne Brosius told Explore “The end result is that a compromise was reached and the sheriff said he could get by with the one position being eliminated (CL school position) and two temporary layoffs. All five members of the Salary Board voted in favor.”

The furloughed position served as a police resource officer at Clarion-Limestone. Commissioner Tharan said at the meeting a new contract would be negotiated between the county and the school district.

“The last contract was negotiated by this same set of Commissioners four years ago, and they signed the contract, so it must have been satisfactory to them,” said Munsee. “I didn’t negotiate it. The commissioners did

“I’m hoping for it to be continued, but I don’t I have anything to negotiate because that’s between the C-L School Board and the Commissioners. It seemed that Ted suggested at the salary board meeting that the fee would increase in a new three-year contract, but he’s also the one who negotiated it. All three of the Commissioners are the ones who did it. They signed it and they negotiated it.

“I think I can live with that position being eliminated now. C-L is not in session. If C-L goes back in session and they are able to negotiate a new contract and if there is a signed contract, the position could be reinstated.

“If they bring the position back, I will be able to have that deputy to report for the lion’s share of the time back at C-L.”

Not huddled in a room

“Despite the Coronavirus shutdown, people should know we’re not just huddled in an office,” said Munsee. “We’re still out and about; we’re still doing civil papers and doing investigations. We’re still out, and there’s been a couple of incidents that we’ve handled outside of the courthouse.

“I think it’s a comfort to the county for somebody to see a marked patrol car out there driving by somewhere in Clarion County. I think that most people look at that as a positive thing.

“There are still hearings going on that can’t be rescheduled. They’re having them here at the courthouse. The usual procedure is you have to go over to the jail and bring them here. If that can’t be done, they’re doing video conferencing.

“We still have a bailiff and then there are some attorneys – like on Wednesday who are going to be coming in with their clients for plea and sentence court, and they have a scheduled time. They come in with their client or that person alone. They see the judge at 15-minute intervals.”

All of Munsee’s deputies have Act 120 training except for Mark Aaron who works at the required courthouse security desk.

“I can use somebody up to a year before I’m required for them to have that Act 120 training.”

Three years without a contract

Many of the deputies are paid $12.01 per hour, and there have been union negotiations for three years and no one has received any increases during that time. Clarion County Sheriff Department officers are represented by Butler County Community College Police Union, and Clarion County Solicitor Chris Gabriel represents the county.

“They have not even received the cost of living that all other county employees received. They are still stuck at the rate of three years ago, and that negotiation is still not settled.”

