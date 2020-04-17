A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Rain and snow likely before 2pm, then snow between 2pm and 3pm, then rain and snow after 3pm. High near 40. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Rain before 1am, then a chance of rain and snow. Low around 31. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow before 10am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Tuesday – A chance of showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.