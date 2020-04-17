Clarion County GOP Spring Breakfast Postponed

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Republican Committee has postponed their annual Spring Breakfast to Friday, May 22, 2020.

(Photo: Congressman Glenn Thompson speaking at a previous Clarion Co. GOP breakfast)

The breakfast was previously scheduled for Friday, April 24, at Ramada by Wyndham in Clarion.

The event is tentatively rescheduled for Friday, May 22, at the same location at 7:30 a.m., provided the state and country have started to re-open for business.

For more information or questions, email clarioncountygop@gmail.com or checkout their Facebook.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.