Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sunshine Crepes

Make these fruity crepes for your weekend brunch buffet!

Sunshine Crepes

Ingredients

2/3 cup milk

2 large eggs

1 tablespoon canola oil

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

Filling:

1 – 20 oz. can crushed pineapple, drained

1 – 11 oz. can mandarin oranges, drained

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 – 8 oz. carton frozen whipped topping, thawed

Confectioners’ sugar

Directions

~In a large bowl, beat the milk, eggs, and oil. Combine the flour, sugar, and salt; add to milk mixture and mix well. Cover and refrigerate for one hour.

~Coat an 8-inch nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat over medium heat. Stir crepe batter; pour two tablespoons into center of skillet. Lift and tilt pan to coat bottom evenly. Cook until top appears dry; turn and cook 15 to 20 seconds longer. Remove to a wire rack. Repeat with remaining batter, coating skillet as needed. When cool, stack crepes with waxed paper or paper towels in between.

~For filling, in a large bowl, combine the pineapple, oranges, and vanilla; fold in whipped topping. Spoon 1/3 cup down the center of each crepe; roll up. Dust with confectioners’ sugar.

