Clarion Hospital Reports Two Coronavirus Patients Currently Being Treated, Butler Health System Considers Resuming Services

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported two confirmed Coronavirus patients are currently being treated as inpatients, while Butler Healthcare System reported they are looking ahead at possibilities for safely resuming additional health care services.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

On Friday afternoon, Butler Health System released the following information:

Testing

Clarion Hospital:

Total tests through 4/16/20: 460

Tests obtained at CH outdoor facility: 383

Positives: 16

Butler Memorial Hospital:

Total tests through 4/16/20: 2,139

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 1,595

Positives: 175

Hospital Inpatients as of 4/16/20, 10:00 a.m.

Clarion Hospital: 2 patients. 2 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 6 patients. 1 suspected. 5 confirmed. 2 ICU.

Butler Health System Considers Resuming Services

According to the release, Butler Health System (BHS) is currently studying federal and state guidelines, but no date has been selected for resuming services, such as elective visits, procedures, and surgeries.

Ken DeFurio, BHS President and CEO, has appointed a steering committee, comprised of BHS physicians and senior management, that will guide BHS’s reopening plan.

The release states staff and patient safety are the top priority and will guide the reopening plan.

BHS is currently in daily contact with UPMC, Allegheny Heath Network (AHN), Heritage Valley Health System, Excela, and Washington Health System in an effort to develop a regional approach as to how – and when – to safely resume healthcare delivery, and is also closely studying recommendations from the PA Department of Health and the Northeast US coalition of governors (NY, NJ, PA, RI, MA, CT, DE), as well as recommendations from the U.S. Government (CDC, FEMA, NIH, HHS, CMS, etc.).

