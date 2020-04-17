 

David V. Hovis

Friday, April 17, 2020 @ 07:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

david-hovisOn Wednesday, the Earth lost a very special person, David V. Hovis, 51, of Oil City passed away on April 15 at Hamot Hospital after a courageous battle with Non Hodgkins Lymphoma and pneumonia.

Born July 2, 1968 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late James and Barbara Gregory Hovis.

David is survived by his wife, the former Carrie A. Voit whom he married on August 16, 2007.

David had three children, Frank of Erie, Elizabeth of Seneca, and Elaine at home. He is also survived by five siblings and their spouses, Robbin (Chuck) Moon of Cherrytree, Julie (Jerry) Stralko of Oil City, Jean Torpey (Will Tissue) of Titusville, Patty (Steve) Sherick of Mechanicsburg, and James (Susie) Hovis of Douglasville, GA. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Britney (Graham) Collins and Stacey (Edward) Deloe; two aunts, Peg Gregory of Oil City and Marjorie Gregory of England; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law Mark and Debbie Voit; grandparents Vince and Cecelia Gregory and Clell and Olive Hovis; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

David served in the United States Navy from 1988-1992. He was stationed on the USS John F. Kennedy during the Gulf war as an Electrician Mate 3rd Class petty officer. He was very proud of his service to our country. He was employed at Polk Center for 26 years.

David loved to hunt, fish and hike. He was fortunate enough to take dream hiking trips to Utah, Arizona, and Washington State with some of his family. He also loved going to the beach with his extended family.

David was of the Catholic faith.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a Memorial Mass will beheld at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Special Olympics or to the American Cancer Society.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements and Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

