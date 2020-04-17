Gov. Wolf: Corrections Announces First Group of Inmates Under Temporary Reprieve Program

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Gov. Tom Wolf issued reprieves on Wednesday for the first group of Department of Corrections inmates who met criteria for the Temporary Program to Reprieve Sentences of Incarceration, which the governor established through order on April 10.

A copy of the governor’s order can be found as a PDF here or on Scribd.

After providing information to county prosecutors and judges earlier this week, submissions were received by the DOC for additional consideration by DOC Secretary John Wetzel. Sec. Wetzel then submitted a list of inmates to Gov. Wolf for his consideration.

Inmates approved in this first round of reprieves are:

Inmate Name DOC # Committing

County Reprieve

Date Facility Israel Rodriguez LE9893 Montgomery 04/14/2020 Waymart Bryan Fritz NQ5608 Bucks 04/14/2020 Waymart Patrick Fish QA1528 Monroe 04/14/2020 Waymart Wilfredo Quirindongo-Rodriguez NN7256 Berks 04/14/2020 Waymart Gregory Zimmerman NX7911 Wayne 04/14/2020 Waymart Jose Arismendi Rodrigues Jr. NT5221 Lehigh 04/14/2020 Smithfield Brant Cromer MW8280 Cumberland 04/14/2020 Smithfield Nathaniel Barnes NX6552 Chester 04/14/2020 Coal Township

All inmates will undergo COVID-19 screening prior to release. Some individuals may be released to community corrections centers, while others may be released to home confinement. In either case, all will be confined to their location and will be supervised by parole agents.

Each reprieve signed by Gov. Wolf reads, “If at any time the subject of this reprieve violates the supervision requirements imposed by the Department, this reprieve is revoked and the individual shall be returned immediately to the physical custody of the Department of Corrections.”

The DOC will not issue subsequent news releases on reprieves, because such information will be provided on the DOC’s COVID-19 webpage here.

Find the latest information on the coronavirus here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.