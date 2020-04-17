Inmate at Clarion County Jail Faces Assault Charges for Punching Another Prisoner

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An inmate at the Clarion County Jail is facing additional charges after he reportedly punched another prisoner at the jail.

Court documents indicate Clarion County Chief Detective William Peck filed charges against 29-year-old William Ellsworth May Jr., of Knox.

According to a criminal complaint, on April 7, Deputy Warden Sprankle, of the Clarion County Jail, notified Chief Detective William Peck, of CNET, that an assault had occurred in the jail between inmate William May Jr. and another inmate.

According to the complaint, Sprankle said both inmates are in a secured block on lockdown and were out of the cell for their one hour of the day. He reported a group of inmates were taken from the block and were on the hour out in the outdoor recreation area, with all of the inmates handcuffed in front and their legs shackled. The inmates were then returned to the block, and May was the first to have his restraints removed.

The complaint states that immediately after his restraints were removed, May attacked another inmate who was still restrained, and punched him in the face with a closed fist, then continued to throw punches at the inmate.

The victim suffered swelling to the right side of his face and complained of pain in his jaw area. He was then taken to Clarion Hospital for treatment.

Chief Detective Peck viewed video footage of the incident.

The video shows May clearly punching the victim in the face, blindsiding him while he wasn’t paying attention, the complaint indicates.

May was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 16, on the following charge:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

His bail was set at $25,000.00 monetary for this incident.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 21, with Judge Schill presiding.

Other cases against May:

May is also scheduled to stand for hearings in front of Judge Schill, scheduled for the same date and time, on two additional cases related to vandalism at the Clarion County Jail.

In addition, court documents indicate May is scheduled for a criminal conference in the district attorney’s office on April 22 on charges related to the theft of an ATV from a residence in Ashland Township.

