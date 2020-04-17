Lyn Schmader, 91, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020 in Jupiter, Florida.

Born Blanche Cohen on May 3, 1928 in Albany, New York. S

he was the daughter of the late John and Molly Cohen and the sister of the late Frederick Cohen.

Lyn was the loving wife of Richard Schmader, whom preceded her in death in 2013.

Her son, Douglas, also preceded her in death in 1995.

Lyn grew up in the Boston area.

She was a graduate of New York University and enjoyed memories of singing in various musicals and night clubs.

After returning to Boston, she began her career in business.

Lyn treasured her time with four employment agencies she began.

She was the first woman President of the Massachusetts State Employment Agency Association. Lyn was active in the National Employment Association. She sold her business in 1985 and moved to Florida where she was a resident ever since.

In Florida, Lyn owned and operated an executive suite operation until 1995 when she closed it.

Her love for Boston stayed with her as she was an avid fan of the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox.

Lyn belonged to the faith community of Saint Peter Catholic Church in Jupiter, Florida.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion at a later date.

She will be buried alongside her husband in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.

Lyn is missed by all of those who dearly loved her.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation at: http://pancreaticcancerfoundation.com/ or Donations can be mailed to the corporate office: NPCF, National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

