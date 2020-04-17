Local Man Injured in One-Vehicle Crash in Allegheny Township

ALLEGHENY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Allegheny Township on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Butler-based State Police, around 3:51 p.m. on April 15, a one-vehicle accident occurred on Oneida Valley Road just east of Sandy Point Road in Allegheny Township, Butler County.

Police say 73-year-old Paul E. Swiatek, of Parker, was operating a 2017 Toyota Tundra, traveling north on Oneida Valley Road when he looked down for a moment and lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle then went off the right side of the roadway and struck a concrete barrier. It came to a final rest off the right side of the road in contact with the barrier.

Swiatek suffered minor facial injuries and was treated by Eau Claire Ambulance at the scene. He was not transported.

He was using a seat belt.

Swiatek was cited for careless driving.

Eau Claire Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

