One New Coronavirus Case Reported in Clarion County, State Total Nears 30,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Friday, April 17, 2020, 1,706 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, including one new case in Clarion County, bringing the statewide total to 29,441. The death toll has reached 756.

There are 117,932 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

4/17/20 – 1,706

4/16/20 – 1,245

4/15/20 – 1,145

4/14/20 – 1,146

4/13/20 – 1,366

4/12/20 – 1,178

4/11/20 – 1,676



Local Region

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total

Deaths Armstrong 32 0 32 2 Butler 154 3 157 5 Clarion 17 1 18 Clearfield 9 0 9 Crawford 16 0 16 Elk 2 0 2 Forest 7 0 7 Indiana 44 1 45 3 Jefferson 2 0 2 McKean 4 0 4 Mercer 50 6 56 1 Venango 6 0 6 Warren 1 0 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Number of Cases Deaths Adams 70 1 Allegheny 947 43 Armstrong 32 2 Beaver 178 15 Bedford 13 1 Berks 1,537 34 Blair 14 Bradford 20 Bucks 1,524 64 Butler 157 5 Cambria 14 1 Cameron 1 Carbon 118 7 Centre 73 1 Chester 739 30 Clarion 18 Clearfield 9 Clinton 10 Columbia 166 3 Crawford 16 Cumberland 154 4 Dauphin 311 7 Delaware 2,226 73 Elk 2 Erie 48 Fayette 66 3 Forest 7 Franklin 89 Fulton 2 Greene 24 Huntingdon 12 Indiana 45 3 Jefferson 2 Juniata 63 Lackawanna 592 30 Lancaster 1,030 35 Lawrence 59 5 Lebanon 424 2 Lehigh 2,092 29 Luzerne 1,668 31 Lycoming 32 McKean 4 Mercer 56 1 Mifflin 17 Monroe 929 29 Montgomery 2,854 97 Montour 48 Northampton 1,335 27 Northumberland 60 Perry 18 1 Philadelphia 8,138 136 Pike 290 8 Potter 4 Schuylkill 244 4 Snyder 25 1 Somerset 15 Sullivan 1 Susquehanna 58 1 Tioga 14 1 Union 26 Venango 6 Warren 1 Washington 75 1 Wayne 81 2 Westmoreland 249 13 Wyoming 16 1 York 443 4

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 6% 25-49 40% 50-64 29%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalizations by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-29 1.9% 30-49 4.8% 50-64 9.2% 65-79 20.4%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding





All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions since noon, April 16, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· Began emergency SNAP benefit distribution, local food bank availability.

· Signed an order providing worker safety measures.

· Announced a task force to address health disparity.

· Provided tax relief for those affected by COVID-19.

· Urged USDA support of vital PA agriculture sectors.

· Announced waiver for businesses on prepayment of sales tax.

· Thanked Pennsylvanians for sacrifices made during COVID-19.

· Announced participation in multi-state council to plan for re-opening state.

· PA National Guard Supporting Communities Combatig COVID-19

· Wolf Issues Order to Release Up to 1,800 PA Inmates During Pandemic

· Wolf Announces $450 Million Hospital Emergency Loan Program

· PA Begins Implementing New Federal Unemployment Benefits; Eligible Claimants Get Extra $600 Starting Next Week

· Extended the inmate visitation suspension and the use of enhanced employee screenings indefinitely at all state-run correctional facilities.

· Announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.

· Signed order to provide targeted PPE and supplies to health care facilities.

· Ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor of all COVID-19 victims.

· Joined community leaders in call to end COVID-19-related discrimination.

· Stressed the need for community volunteerism.

· Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings·

· Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public·

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

