Police Investigating Burglary at River Road Beverage

BRADYS BEND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating a burglary that occurred recently at River Road Beverage in Bradys Bend Township.

Kittanning-based State Police say between 4:00 p.m. on April 12 and 10:45 a.m. on April 13, an unknown individual(s) utilized a rock to smash the front window of River Road Beverage on State Route 68 in Bradys Bend Township, Armstrong County.

According to police, the individual(s) then gained entry to the business and stole approximately 17 alcoholic beverages.

The victim is listed as a 58-year-old Sligo woman.

