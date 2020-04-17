Police: Man Exposes Genitals to Woman, Minor; Then Violently Attacks Them

BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is accused of exposing his genitals to a woman and a minor girl and then violently attacking them.

According to court documents, Butler-based State Police filed criminal charges against 41-year-old William Hardt Barbary, of Butler.

On April 10, State Police in Butler were dispatched to an active domestic altercation at a residence on Sunset Drive, Butler, Center Township, Butler County. A female had called 9-1-1 screaming for help, according to a criminal complaint.

At the scene, police entered the residence through an open front door and heard screaming coming from a back room. Police found William Hardt Barbary on top of a minor girl punching her in the head with a closed fist, the complaint states.

Barbary was then taken into custody and reportedly physically resisted arrest and had to be forcefully removed from the residence. Barbary attempted to kick the troopers while being placed in the back of a patrol vehicle. He also kicked the vehicle, causing a large dent to the driver’s side rear door, the complaint indicates.

Police then spoke to two victims at the scene.

A known woman reported she was pushed and struck in the head with a closed fist multiple times by Barbary. She stated he also exposed his genitals to her and a known minor girl, while making a vulgar sexual comment, according to the complaint.

The minor girl reported Barbary came toward her with his genitals exposed, causing her to run out of the house. He then chased her, causing her to reenter the residence. She locked herself in a bedroom, and Barbary then forced his way into the bedroom and attacked her. She defended herself with a knife, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, Barbary then attacked the known woman, punching her in the face, and the minor girl struck Barbary in the head with a vase. Barbary then attacked the minor girl again, punching her in the head with a closed fist, at which time the troopers arrived at the scene and removed Barbary.

He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Lewis E. Stoughton at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, April 10, on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause SBI or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1 (two counts)

– Corruption of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

– Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

– Disorderly Conduct Engage in Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $100,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Butler County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, with Judge Stoughton presiding.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.