Police Release Details on Woman Arrested for DUI With Juvenile Passengers

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a woman was arrested for driving under the influence with two juveniles on State Route 66.

Around 10:51 a.m. on February 9, Clarion-based State Police observed a 2014 Toyota Corolla traveling on Woodland Drive/Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, identified as 28-year-old Ashley Dobbins, of McKees Rocks, appeared to be under the influence of marijuana and was subsequently arrested and charged with DUI.

Police listed two juvenile victims: a three-year-old male and an eight-year-old female.

Clarion-based State Police released the above report on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

