Police: Suspect in High-Speed, Five-County Police Chase Blames Crack Cocaine

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A man involved in a high-speed chase that began in eastern Ohio and ended in Venango County says he ran from police because he was on crack cocaine.

According to WFMJ News, 31-year-old Justin Weidner, of Bedford, Pa., led police on a high-speed chase through five counties on Thursday.

The chase began when police in Niles, Ohio, ran a plate and found the vehicle had been reported stolen in Pennsylvania. Police attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver, later identified as Justin Weidner, refused to pull over.

Weidner then led officers on a 45-mile chase, crossing over into Pennsylvania on Interstate 80. Pennsylvania State Police and Shenango Township Police then took over the chase.

Police say the chase finally ended in Emlenton Borough after a police cruiser managed to block the path of the stolen vehicle. Weidner then attempted to escape on foot but was taken into custody by police.

According to WKBN News, after being taken into custody, Weidner admitted that he was running from police because he was using crack cocaine.

Court documents indicate Weidner was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Brian Arthur at 8:55 p.m. on Thursday, April 16.

He faces the following charges:

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 2

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

– DUI: Controlled Substance – Impaired Ability – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Misdemeanor 2

Unable to post $75,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Mercer County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on April 27, with Magisterial District Judge Daniel W. Davis presiding.

