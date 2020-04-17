Popular Local Ice Cream Shop to Open Next Week

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Although the opening of a popular local ice cream shop was delayed because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, it will finally take place next week.

Strawberry Delight, located along Route 62 just outside of Oil City, will be opening on April 24, much later than usual this year, according to owner Cindy Baughman.

The hours will be from noon to 8:00 p.m.

According to Baughman, she originally planned to hold her season opening on April 1, as she has done in previous years. In fact, she had even considered opening in late March since the business was ready to open; however, she decided to hold off.

“I think it was right around when the first case hit Venango County that I decided (to wait),” Baughman told exploreClarion.com.

“My deciding factor really came when they first closed the schools until April 1.”

Many of Baughman’s seasonal employees are students, and she didn’t feel comfortable asking them to work during the beginning of a national emergency.

“How can I expect the kids to come to work when the government has told them to stay home, even from school?”

She first made the announcement through a local Facebook group and noted that making the decision was not easy.

“My husband and I talk about it every day. As each day goes by, it is hurting us financially. We’re not making any money, and we have a mortgage to pay on the building, and utilities to pay, but I can’t put the financial aspect ahead of keeping our community safe,” Baughman explained.

“I have a lot of clientele that are older, and I don’t want them to come out just because everyone is pushing support for local businesses. I don’t want people coming out thinking ‘I’m going to support Cindy’ when they could be putting themselves at risk.”

Baughman said she has received a lot of questions about why she held off on her business opening.

“I had a lot of people saying ‘you’re essential, why aren’t you opening?’ But, my priority is to keep the community safe. I’m not going to have business if we have to close all businesses, and I wouldn’t have a business if thousands of people are affected by this virus.”

Following regulations, food orders will be pick up only, and Baughman has planned, prepared, and will implement all CDC guidelines.

She is encouraging customers to use the drive thru. However, walk up orders will also be taken at the first serving window and will then be picked up at the second window.

Outside seating will not be available.

Baughman is asking customers to please follow the six-foot social distancing rule.

“We want to satisfy your sweet tooth, but we all need to stay healthy and safe as well!” she stated in a recent Facebook post.

“Although we will be wearing our masks, we are still smiling and are happy to see you!”

