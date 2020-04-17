Registered Sex Offender Accused of Indecent Assault

BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – A registered sex offender is facing new charges after being accused of inappropriately touching a young girl.

Court documents indicate 69-year-old Gregory Ford Wilson, of Petrolia, Butler County, was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Lewis E. Stoughton at 12:20 p.m. on Monday, April 13, on the following charges:

– Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

– Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Misdemeanor 1

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1

The charges stem from a report of suspected child abuse involving a convicted sex offender.

According to a criminal complaint, on December 21, a known juvenile victim was interviewed and recalled a particular incident at a residence belonging to Gregory Ford Wilson, which occurred when the victim was approximately six or seven years old.

The victim told police Wilson had a large pond behind his house, and she had been there in the summertime to swim and was wearing a bikini swimsuit. She reported Wilson asked her if she wanted to go for a ride in his truck, and the victim said when they returned, Wilson touched her chest with his hand while they were still in the truck. She said she then ran away and noted Wilson was arrested later that night for a similar incident involving a different victim.

Court documents indicate Wilson was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Lewis E. Stoughton on August 10, 2015.

According to additional court documents, Wilson then pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age on March 31, 2016, and was sentenced to five years of probation. He also was placed on the Megan’s Law registry.

The complaint notes after verifying Wilson’s criminal record, police also verified there was a large pond located on or near Wilson’s property in Fairview Township, Butler County.

Wilson was then interviewed on December 27.

According to the complaint, Wilson stated he “knew the exact incident” police were questioning him about and said it occurred around the same time the incident had occurred with the previous victim. He reportedly told police he had been sitting in his truck while the victim was fishing on his pond and said the victim then got in his truck and looked at him without saying anything, and he said, “What? You want to show me your t****** or something?” He told police the victim then just looked down at her body and didn’t do or say anything.

According to the Pennsylvania Megan’s Law website, Wilson’s registration in Pennsylvania began on March 31, 2016.

He is listed as a Tier 3 offender, which means he must register for life.

Wilson is currently free on $100,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on June 9, with Judge Stoughton presiding.

