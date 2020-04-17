Say What?!: Australian City Captures Guinness Record for Making Sand Angels

An Australian city captured a Guinness World Record when 1,624 people gathered on a beach to make sand angels at the same time, the record-keeping organization confirmed.

The City of Gold Coast said in a Facebook post Tuesday that it has received confirmation from Guinness that the Nov. 22, 2019, event at Kurrowa Beach broke a world record when 1,387 people flopped down in the sand to make angel shapes at the same time.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.