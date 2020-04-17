Sheetz Expands Free Meal Program for Children in Need

ALTOONA, Pa. — On Friday, Sheetz announced the Kidz Meal Bagz program, providing free food to help children and families in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, will now be available at all 600 Sheetz locations.

The Kids Meal Bagz program will be available all day, while supplies last. The Meal Bagz include a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink.

Families interested in taking advantage of the free Kidz Meal Bagz program can go to any Sheetz location and ask an employee for a meal at the register or through the drive-through. Meals will be available daily while supplies last. Families will be offered one bag per child.

Sheetz initially rolled out the program at a limited number of locations.

“The response from the launch of this program has been huge,” said Travis Sheetz, President/COO of Sheetz, Inc.

“As we expand this program, we are staying connected to our communities to try and understand the need, as meals are available while supplies last on a daily basis. It is our hope that these meals will provide nourishment to those who need it most during these challenging times.”

“With this expansion, we will be giving away roughly 80,000 meals per week across the communities we serve,” Sheetz continued.

The program will be available for the next two weeks at which time it will be reevaluated based on community need.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.