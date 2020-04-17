THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Clarion Moose Lodge #101 Offering Takeout
Friday, April 17, 2020 @ 12:04 AM
CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion Moose Lodge #101 is now offering takeout!
You can call ahead to order at 814-226-7211.
Wednesday: 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Pizza and Wedgies
Small Pepperoni Pizza – $5.75
Small 5 topping – $6.25
Large Pepperoni – $6.75
Large 5 topping – $7.50
Moose Specialty (everything) – $8.50
Wedgies – $6.00
Thursday 3:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Wings
1/2 dozen wings (only) – $6.00
9 wings with fries – $7.50
Dozen wings only – $8.00
Friday 4:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m.
Fish
Fish Sandwich – $8.00
Fish Sandwich with one side – $9.00
Fish Dinner – $10.50
Fish dinners are served as follows: Baked or fried fish, baked potato or French fries, cole slaw, and roll.
