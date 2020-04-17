 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: Clarion Moose Lodge #101 Offering Takeout

Friday, April 17, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

MooseCLARION, Pa. – The Clarion Moose Lodge #101 is now offering takeout!

You can call ahead to order at 814-226-7211.

Wednesday: 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Pizza and Wedgies

Small Pepperoni Pizza – $5.75
Small 5 topping – $6.25
Large Pepperoni – $6.75
Large 5 topping – $7.50
Moose Specialty (everything) – $8.50
Wedgies – $6.00

Thursday 3:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Wings

1/2 dozen wings (only) – $6.00
9 wings with fries – $7.50
Dozen wings only – $8.00

Friday 4:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m.

Fish

Fish Sandwich – $8.00
Fish Sandwich with one side – $9.00
Fish Dinner – $10.50

Fish dinners are served as follows: Baked or fried fish, baked potato or French fries, cole slaw, and roll.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.