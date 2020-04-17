 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

SPONSORED: Parts Counter Salesperson Position Open at Sligo Auto Salvage

Friday, April 17, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

sligo-autoSLIGO, Pa. – Sligo Auto Salvage is seeking a Parts Counter Salesperson.

Job duties include but not limited to:

  • Fielding incoming parts and service calls
  • Returning customer calls for parts or service
  • Help with scheduling service/repairs
  • Help with scheduling parts deliveries

Experience in auto parts, repairs, or service a plus.

The pay will be based on experience.

Healthcare/vision and dental available.

Please send resumes to reinselb@yahoo.com.

You can also pick up an application at Sligo Auto Salvage.

Sligo Auto Salvage is located at 12057 Route 68 Sligo, Pa. 16255.


