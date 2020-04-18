A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A slight chance of light snow before 9am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Sunday – Isolated showers after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 57. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Scattered showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 54. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Scattered showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Showers likely, mainly between 8am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

