BREAKING NEWS: First Coronavirus Death Reported In Clarion County

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health System is reporting the first COVID-19 death at Clarion Hospital.

“It is with a heavy heart that we report our first Covid-19 death at Clarion Hospital” said Steven Davis, President.

He went on to say that Clarion Hospital has reported the passing of our patient to the Department of Health, which will most likely show in their reported numbers on their website.

“Out of respect of the family’s privacy, we do not have any further details that can be shared at this time. Our deepest sympathy and condolences go out to the family from all of our staff at Clarion Hospital.”

