Clarion County Institutes Online Marriage License

CLARION CO., Pa. – It’s a sign of the coronavirus times as Clarion County Register and Recorder Greg Mortimer announced this week that he has instituted a new on-line marriage license application program for couples planning to get married in the near future.

“Clarion County couples needing information on how to apply for a marriage license online should contact the office at 814-226-4000 Ext. 2500,” Mortimer noted.

Mortimer offers the following guidelines to couples wishing to apply online:

1. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older to apply without parent’s or court’s consent. Applicants under 18 years of age may not apply online.

2. Applicants should not apply online unless they are within 60 days of their wedding date. The marriage license is only good for 60 calendar days once it is issued by the office.

3. Pennsylvania law requires a three-day waiting period between the time the couple completes the application process until the license is issued.

4. Previously married individuals must know the date and cause of their last divorce. If a marriage has ended through death, the date of death of the previous spouse must be known.

5. The marriage license may be used anywhere in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The license is not valid outside the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

“The application process is not complete, however, until the couple visits the Clarion County courthouse to complete the application process.

“County maintenance workers have constructed a large framed plexiglass shield on a table as the couple enters the basement door of the courthouse which will separate the couple from office workers. This will be the location for the couple to finish the application process which should take about five minutes to complete. There is no public access to courthouse offices at this time.”

Mortimer lists the following requirements for the couple when they visit the courthouse:

1. Knowledge of their Social Security numbers. They do not need their social security card.

2. A valid, government issued birth certificate or Photo ID (Driver’s License, Passport, Military ID) in their possession to prove their identity.

3. $43.00 Fee which is payable by only exact cash at this time.

4. The couple will be ask to swear the statements on the application are true and correct and then be ask to sign the application.

5. The marriage license is then mailed to the couple once the application process and the three-day waiting period is completed.

“Even though the coronavirus epidemic was the impetus for the establishment of this new online service for soon-to-be married couples, the office will continue to offer this convenient online service to county residents even after the coronavirus pandemic subsides,” Mortimer concluded.

