Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Macaroon Cupcakes

Saturday, April 18, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

A delightful filling is hidden inside these cupcakes!

Chocolate Macaroon Cupcakes

Ingredients

2 large egg whites
1 large egg, room temperature
1/3 cup unsweetened applesauce
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup sugar
1/3 cup baking cocoa
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
3/4 cup buttermilk

Filling:

1 cup reduced-fat ricotta cheese
1/4 cup sugar
1 large egg white
1/3 cup sweetened shredded coconut
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
Confectioners’ sugar

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°. Coat 18 muffin cups with cooking spray.

~Beat first four ingredients until well blended.

~In another bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, cocoa, and baking soda; gradually beat into egg mixture alternately with buttermilk.

~For filling, beat ricotta cheese, sugar, and egg white until blended. Stir in coconut and extract.
Fill prepared cups with half of the batter. Drop filling by tablespoonfuls into center of each cupcake; cover with remaining batter.

~Bake until a toothpick inserted in cupcake portion comes out clean, 28 to 33 minutes. Cool 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks; cool completely. Dust with confectioners’ sugar.


