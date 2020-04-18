Craig L. Bell, 50, of Titusville passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident.

Craig was born on January 11, 1970, in Oil City to Judith (McCrillis) Bell of Titusville and the late David C. Bell. He was a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 1988.

Craig was employed as a machinist at Ellwood National Forge in Irvine and formerly with Grand Valley Manufacturing. He enjoyed building trucks that he used for competitive truck pulls, hunting, and shooting his muzzleloader.

Craig is survived by his mother; an Uncle, Bill McCrillis and wife Marge of Titusville; 2 Aunts, Cheryl Altman and husband Arl of Kansas City, KS, Lil Bellis of Franklin; his pride and joy dog, Diesel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private funeral service is being conducted for the family. A celebration of life will be conducted for Craig at a time when a larger gathering is permitted.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens, Seneca.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department 157 W. State St., Pleasantville, PA 16341, Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department Main St., Grand Valley, PA 16420 or Venango County Humane Society 286 S. Main St., Seneca, PA 16346.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.