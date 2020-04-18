Dawn D. Boyles, 49, of Polk, passed away late in the evening on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the AHN St. Vincent in Erie.

Born December 8, 1970 in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late Marion E. Ausel and Randolph C. Pyle; her father survives her.

Dawn lived her life enjoying her favorite hobbies. She loved to garden, make crafts, and work on and use her computer. Her most cherished memories will be of the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her father and his wife, Carol L. Pyle, of Franklin, Dawn will be forever remembered by her son, Dalton E. Boyles of Franklin; her daughter, Stephanie E. Boyles of Franklin; her significant other, Craig Shuffstall of Franklin; her two grandchildren, Levi Shuffstall and Elaina Shuffstall of Franklin; her sister, Cheryl Ann Pyle of Franklin; and by her two step-brothers, Robert P. Lynn and David C. Lynn, both of Franklin.

Dawn was preceded in death by her mother, and by her grandmother, Margaret Ausel.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, services for Dawn will be private and held at the convenience of the family. We ask that you keep her family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Dawn will be laid to rest at Lupher Chapel Cemetery.

