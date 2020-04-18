Frederick ‘Bart’ N. Bartholme

Frederick N. ‘Bart’ Bartholme, 86, of Mason, OH passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Bart was born on December 6, 1933 in Union City, PA. He was a graduate of Grove City College in PA and was a controller/accountant for several manufacturing companies, including Joy Manufacturing.

Bart was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Irene (nee Neylon) Bartholme.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Deanna (nee Wiggers), his devoted children, Tonda (Timothy) DiPlacido, John (Elizabeth) Bartholme, and Elizabeth (Charles) Culp, his loving grandchildren, Jenna Bartholme, Gerrit Bartholme, Ted DiPlacido, Taylor DiPlacido, Cary Culp and Hunter Culp. His dear sister Jill Kleinman, nephew Judd Kleinman & family, niece Stacie Cox & family; brother-in-law Al Wiggers, sister-in-law Edith Wiggers, special relatives Nancy Miller, Martha Blair & their families; step grandchildren Trish Kaczmarek, Natalie Moulton, Emily McGee & their families; special “family” Vang and Dan Nguyen & their families. Plus many other loving family & friends who will miss him dearly.

Bart loved spending time with his family and they were always his first priority. He enjoyed the peacefulness of being outdoors, playing a friendly (!!) game of tennis/handball and taking a walk or biking as often as possible. He loved music.

He always greeted you with a smile, a kind word and was ready to help anyone in need. Bart enjoyed his volunteer work over the years, including many treasurer positions and served as Elder with the Presbyterian & Methodist church. He was awarded Volunteer of the Year for the Blood Connection in Greenville, SC.

The family would like to thank Christian Village of Mason for their excellent, compassionate, and loving care over these past few years.

Due to current restrictions, the family will be holding private services.

In tribute to this special man, the Frederick Bartholme Memorial Chapel will be built at Medix Run Lodges in Pennsylvania, where a dedication and Celebration of Life will take place at a future date.

If desired, memorials can be made towards this tribute or to a charity of your choice.

For the tribute, please send memorials to John Bartholme (memo line: Frederick Bartholme Memorial Chapel) at 1997 Rock Hill Road, Weedville, PA 15868.

To send a condolence, or share a story about Frederick ‘Bart’ with his family, visit Muellerfunerals.com.

